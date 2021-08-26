Overview

Dr. Sarah Howell, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They completed their residency with National Naval Medical Center In Bethesda, MD



Dr. Howell works at Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.