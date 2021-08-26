See All Dermatologists in Kailua, HI
Dr. Sarah Howell, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sarah Howell, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They completed their residency with National Naval Medical Center In Bethesda, MD

Dr. Howell works at Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers
    970 N Kalaheo Ave Ste C108, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 218-7889
    Hawaii Dermatogy Centers
    1029 Kapahulu Ave Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 218-7889
    Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers
    6700 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste 217, Honolulu, HI 96825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 218-7889
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Thanks. Dr Howell. Got medicine for rosey face eating hope we meet and I can get face done. I also. Got loxy done ..thanks. Me.
    Gerald w walker — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Howell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1467550590
    Education & Certifications

    • National Naval Medical Center In Bethesda, MD
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
