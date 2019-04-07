See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Worcester, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD

Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Fitchburg, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Colposcopy and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

    Saint Vincent Hospital
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 363-7449
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus
    275 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 343-5048
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
    33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-6255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669663761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Colposcopy and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

