Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD
Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-7449Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus275 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 343-5048
-
3
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a Medical background. Dr. Hughes is careful, knowledgeable, thorough, and super positively upbeat. I definitely recommend her without any hesitation for any Gynecologic Oncology. She has a lot of energy and approachable!!
About Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD
- Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Colposcopy and Uterine Cancer, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.