Dr. Sarah James, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sarah James, DPM
Dr. Sarah James, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Surgery of New Braunfels Pllc2115 Stephens Pl Ste 930, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 387-4427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had no less than a wonderful experience with Dr. James and staff. From first appointment, surgery and followup, all have been professional, pleasant and accommodating.
About Dr. Sarah James, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hosp Southfield-Univ Mich
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.