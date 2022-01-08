Overview of Dr. Sarah Jeffers, MD

Dr. Sarah Jeffers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Jeffers works at Atlanta Womens Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.