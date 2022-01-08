Dr. Sarah Jeffers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Jeffers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Aws Physicians, 5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 430, Atlanta, GA 30342
Atlanta Womens Specialists, 3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C200, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Northside Hospital
Dr. Jeffers not only has wisdom, knowledge, and experience that you can trust, but she is also compassionate, steadfast, and personable. She is undoubtedly the reason I was able to make it through my very complicated pregnancy. Dr. Jeffers' tenacity and professionalism are unmatched! She is forever family to my husband and me. We absolutely love her, and you will too!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
19 years of experience
English, Spanish
University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Jeffers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jeffers has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more.
Dr. Jeffers speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
