Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Festus, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
Dr. Jensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Dermatology LLC1463 US Highway 61 Ste B, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (573) 768-3420
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
Found great doctor for aesthetics and skincare check ups… wrinkles and laser skin blemishes (brown spots, cherry dots, etc) if that is your thing PLUS annual check ups or odd skin issues. Regional Dermatology is in rural area, but I drive to visit office from STL because Dr. Jensen understands healthcare, skin, and how to preserve youth. She is very kind thoughtful and knows how to treat patients. Super efficient doctor and helpful staff… scheduling, payment and followed up. Right off the freeway, easy to get access. Highly recommend if you need a dermatolgist for check up or skin care or to do some skin care clean up. So nice to have a great doctor in remote area.
About Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1639119175
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center|St Louis U
- St Johns Mercy
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.