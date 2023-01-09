See All Dermatopathologists in Festus, MO
Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD

Dermatopathology
3.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Festus, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

Dr. Jensen works at Regional Dermatology in Festus, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regional Dermatology LLC
    1463 US Highway 61 Ste B, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 768-3420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson

Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 09, 2023
    Found great doctor for aesthetics and skincare check ups… wrinkles and laser skin blemishes (brown spots, cherry dots, etc) if that is your thing PLUS annual check ups or odd skin issues. Regional Dermatology is in rural area, but I drive to visit office from STL because Dr. Jensen understands healthcare, skin, and how to preserve youth. She is very kind thoughtful and knows how to treat patients. Super efficient doctor and helpful staff… scheduling, payment and followed up. Right off the freeway, easy to get access. Highly recommend if you need a dermatolgist for check up or skin care or to do some skin care clean up. So nice to have a great doctor in remote area.
    Phoebe — Jan 09, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1639119175
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Medical Center|St Louis U
    Fellowship
    • St Johns Mercy
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jensen works at Regional Dermatology in Festus, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jensen’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

