Dr. Sarah Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Johnson, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Louisa, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Bellefonte Hospital LLC125 S Main Cross St, Louisa, KY 41230 Directions (606) 638-0938
- 2 332 River Bend Rd, Louisa, KY 41230 Directions (606) 638-0938
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Sarah Johnson, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1902945454
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.