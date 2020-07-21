Overview of Dr. Sarah Jordan, MD

Dr. Sarah Jordan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They graduated from American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at Lakeside Physicians in Granbury, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.