Dr. Sarah Joseph, MD

Hematology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Joseph, MD

Dr. Sarah Joseph, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Sarah Joseph is very compassionate and knowledgeable.
    Jan 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720428634
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Oncology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Hematology-Oncology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, Pa
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg, Pa.
    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

