Overview of Dr. Sarah Kats, MD

Dr. Sarah Kats, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kats works at Quality Medical Care PC in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.