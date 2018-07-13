Overview of Dr. Sarah Katta, DO

Dr. Sarah Katta, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Katta works at Southwest Cancer Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.