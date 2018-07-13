Dr. Sarah Katta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Katta, DO
Overview of Dr. Sarah Katta, DO
Dr. Sarah Katta, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Katta's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Cancer Center922 LUCERNE TER, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-8660
-
2
Southwest Cancer Center7436 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 426-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katta?
She has access to new treatments and clinical trials. Very respected in oncology as I have done my homework and asked many other doctors in the cancer community. She is involved in research herself and can offer new options. In my opinion she is one of the best.
About Dr. Sarah Katta, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1104979830
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katta accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katta works at
Dr. Katta speaks Gujarati.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.