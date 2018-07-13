See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sarah Katta, DO

Medical Oncology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Katta, DO

Dr. Sarah Katta, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Katta works at Southwest Cancer Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Cancer Center
    922 LUCERNE TER, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 426-8660
  2. 2
    Southwest Cancer Center
    7436 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 426-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Kidney Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Kidney Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 13, 2018
    She has access to new treatments and clinical trials. Very respected in oncology as I have done my homework and asked many other doctors in the cancer community. She is involved in research herself and can offer new options. In my opinion she is one of the best.
    Reno in Orlando — Jul 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Katta, DO
    About Dr. Sarah Katta, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1104979830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Katta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katta works at Southwest Cancer Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Katta’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

