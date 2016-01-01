Dr. Kempe-Mehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl, MD
Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Kempe-Mehl works at
Dr. Kempe-Mehl's Office Locations
California Retina Consultants515 E Micheltorena St Ste C, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 699-6066Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurology
