Dr. Sarah Khan, MD
Dr. Sarah Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Advanced Health Professionals P. C.112 Main St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 229-0420
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Have been a patient since taken over for Dr Kuma find her very careing and concerned when giving her advice. Does not rush you out the door.I hilly would recommend her to anyone.
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
