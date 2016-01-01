Dr. Sarah Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Khan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Vna Health Care An Illinois Not for Profit Corp400 N Highland Ave Ste 201, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4355
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-7133
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1922446186
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish.
