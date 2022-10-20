Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodadadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD
Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne St-Detroit Med Ctr.
Dr. Khodadadeh's Office Locations
Panacea Eye Center1000 37th Pl Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 758-1000
New Vision Eye Center1055 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale - New Haven Hospital, Connecticut
- Henry Ford Hospital 2799 W Grand Boulevard Detroit Mi 48202
- Beaumont Health System, MI
- Wayne St-Detroit Med Ctr
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khodadadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khodadadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khodadadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khodadadeh has seen patients for Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khodadadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodadadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodadadeh.
