Overview of Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD

Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne St-Detroit Med Ctr.



Dr. Khodadadeh works at Panacea Eye Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.