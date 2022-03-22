Dr. Sarah Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Kim, MD
Dr. Sarah Kim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Penn Fertility Care- Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 662-3318
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (215) 829-8259
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery performed by Dr. Kim, a total hysterectomy as well as ovaries removed on 11/29/21. I recommend Dr. Kim as highly as I possibly can. I didn’t know who to go to or where to go and I needed to have everything removed. I was given Dr. Kim’s name and from the moment I met her, she was so very warm, patient and extremely bright. No one wants to have any of this done but to have a surgeon like Dr. Kim, you can breathe and relax and know you have the best of the best in your corner. The care from her team both in her office and at Pennsylvania Hospital, just as excellent. I know if you are here to read reviews you are like I was and are suffering and need help. I wish you all good health.
About Dr. Sarah Kim, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
