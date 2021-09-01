See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Sarah Kim, DO

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Kim, DO

Dr. Sarah Kim, DO is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kim works at Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office
    4414 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-5183
  2. 2
    Ocala Eye The Villages Office
    1950 Laurel Manor Dr, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 430-3356

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Oculoplastics
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Oculoplastics

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr. Kim is the most compassionate doctor I have ever met. She is not only gifted at what she does but really cares about the patient and patient's experience. I tell everyone I know about how wonderful she is! Thank you for all you've done for me Dr. Kim!
    Happy Happy — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Kim, DO

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962836098
    Education & Certifications

    • Central Valley Eye Medical Group
    • San Bernardino Countyâ€™s Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Occidental College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

