Dr. Sarah Kim, DO
Dr. Sarah Kim, DO is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office4414 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 622-5183
Ocala Eye The Villages Office1950 Laurel Manor Dr, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 430-3356
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kim is the most compassionate doctor I have ever met. She is not only gifted at what she does but really cares about the patient and patient's experience. I tell everyone I know about how wonderful she is! Thank you for all you've done for me Dr. Kim!
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1962836098
- Central Valley Eye Medical Group
- San Bernardino Countyâ€™s Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Occidental College
