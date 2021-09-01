Overview of Dr. Sarah Kim, DO

Dr. Sarah Kim, DO is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Kim works at Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.