Dr. Sarah Kimball, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Kimball, MD
Dr. Sarah Kimball, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kimball's Office Locations
First Physicians Group1950 Arlington St Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-6300
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kimball performed a breast mass excision as prelude to my breast reduction procedure (the procedures had to be done separately although the mass was benign). She was warm, thoughtful, and attentive during my consultation and explained the procedure in great detail so I felt trusting and comfortable in her skill level. She was also able to plan the procedure in conjunction with my plastic surgeon so I would have the least amount of scarring after my breast reduction. I highly recommend Dr. Kimball for her surgical skill and bedside manner, but I took a star off because First Physicians Group can be a little lax on explaining certain things. For example, I wasn't told what bills to expect after surgery (I didn't know lab testing and anesthesia charge separately) and the fact that my follow up appointment wasn't with Dr. Kimball herself, so I never saw her after the surgery. While these things are likely routine and aren't her fault, they did negatively impact my overall experience.
About Dr. Sarah Kimball, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimball has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball.
