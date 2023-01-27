Overview of Dr. Sarah Knowlton, MD

Dr. Sarah Knowlton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Knowlton works at Seasons Women's Care in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.