Dr. Sarah Knowlton, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Knowlton, MD
Dr. Sarah Knowlton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Knowlton works at
Dr. Knowlton's Office Locations
Wellington West Forest Hill10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 328-6165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Knowlton for several years. She is a caring physician, patient and considerate. Her medical treatment has always been accurate. Recently went through a surgical procedure with her. She was compassionate and her staff very helpful. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Sarah Knowlton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184689739
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowlton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowlton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowlton has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knowlton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knowlton speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowlton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowlton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.