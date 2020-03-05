Dr. Sarah Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Kuhn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Kuhn, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kuhn was very thorough and took the time to explain everything to us in a way that makes sense. She also explained her rationale and the research behind her recommended treatment plan. I appreciate her compassion and respect her knowledge.
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1972814911
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuhn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.