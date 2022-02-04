Dr. Sarah Kuo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Kuo, DDS
Overview of Dr. Sarah Kuo, DDS
Dr. Sarah Kuo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Kuo's Office Locations
Sacramento Oral Surgery Roseville1603 Eureka Rd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 546-9462
Sacramento Oral Surgery Arden1737 Professional Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 573-2055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuo takes the time to thoroughly discuss all options and help you come to the best decision for your situation.
About Dr. Sarah Kuo, DDS
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1487877288
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Harlem Hospital Center|Jacobi Medical center
- University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Dr. Kuo speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
