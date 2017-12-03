Dr. Sarah Lacey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Lacey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Lacey, MD
Dr. Sarah Lacey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Lacey works at
Dr. Lacey's Office Locations
Sapphire Pediatrics4500 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3765
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lacy is a great doctor. My daughter is very comfortable talking health issues. with her. Thank you for answering all my question!!!
About Dr. Sarah Lacey, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811023617
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.