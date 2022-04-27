See All Pediatric Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Sarah Lai, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Lai, MD

Dr. Sarah Lai, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Pediatric Surgery - University of Alberta Children's Hospital - Calgary, Canada

Dr. Lai works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery in Denver, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery at PSL
    2055 N High St Ste 370, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0352
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Loveland
    1808 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Lai truly cares about her patients and their families. She takes the time to explain everything and answer questions. She is extremely knowledgeable, and I felt confident in her when she operated on my child.
    — Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Lai, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Lai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336674183
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Surgery - University of Alberta Children's Hospital - Calgary, Canada
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

