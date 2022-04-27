Dr. Sarah Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Lai, MD
Dr. Sarah Lai, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Pediatric Surgery - University of Alberta Children's Hospital - Calgary, Canada
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery at PSL2055 N High St Ste 370, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0352
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Loveland1808 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 963-0351
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lai truly cares about her patients and their families. She takes the time to explain everything and answer questions. She is extremely knowledgeable, and I felt confident in her when she operated on my child.
About Dr. Sarah Lai, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Surgery - University of Alberta Children's Hospital - Calgary, Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.