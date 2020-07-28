Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD
Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 785-2815
Greenwich Endoscopy Center LLC500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 785-3588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Highly recommend! Dr. Lambert is extremely professional and she is an amazing surgeon. I could not have been happier with the outcome of my son’s procedure. She is simply the best!
- Pediatric Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Pediatric Urology
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
