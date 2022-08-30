Overview of Dr. Sarah Land, DO

Dr. Sarah Land, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Land works at Mind Spa LLC in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.