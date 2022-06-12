Overview

Dr. Sarah Landes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Landes works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.