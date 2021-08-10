Overview of Dr. Sarah Larson, MD

Dr. Sarah Larson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Larson works at Bowyer Oncology Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Pancytopenia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.