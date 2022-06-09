Dr. Sarah Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Lee, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Obstetrix Medical Group900 E Hamilton Ave Ste 220, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1481Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee reached out to me after my stillbirth. I started out devastated and after speaking with her I felt much better. She really connected with me and her compassion was genuine. I am grateful to her and the entire staff for listening to me, learning from my story, and advising me on the best path forward. I truly appreciate Dr. Lee’s wisdom and soul.
About Dr. Sarah Lee, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.