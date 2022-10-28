Overview of Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD

Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lee-Davisson works at Oro Valley Hospital in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.