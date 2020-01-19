Overview

Dr. Sarah Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sharon, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.