Dr. Sarah Lieber, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Lieber, MD
Dr. Sarah Lieber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Lieber's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1935Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely kind and thorough. Spent a lot of time with me during my first appointment. Would reccomend if you are looking for a kind and thoughtful Rhuem.
About Dr. Sarah Lieber, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235491739
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.