Sarah Little, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Little, PNP
Sarah Little, PNP is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Sarah Little works at
Sarah Little's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurodevelopmental) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2009
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was friendly and matched us we'll
About Sarah Little, PNP
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- English
- 1518020395
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Little has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Little accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sarah Little. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.