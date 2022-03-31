Overview of Dr. Sarah Logan, MD

Dr. Sarah Logan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Logan works at Esprit Ob/Gyn Center - Centennial in Centennial, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.