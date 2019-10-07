Overview of Dr. Sarah Lord, MD

Dr. Sarah Lord, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Lord works at Internal Medicine of St. Luke's in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.