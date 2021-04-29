Dr. Maki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Maki, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Maki, MD
Dr. Sarah Maki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Maki works at
Dr. Maki's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Office7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Woolf Eye Clinic Ltd.2855 E Brown Rd Ste 10, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 994-5012
-
4
Minnesota Dental Surgery Pllc9801 Dupont Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431 Directions (952) 888-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maki?
Yes I would. Today was my first appointment with Dr. Maki. She and her staff were very proficient and thorough. They explain each step of your exam, so that you can understand it and know what it means. Dr. Mali is very professional and thorough with her examination.
About Dr. Sarah Maki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1770970485
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maki works at
Dr. Maki speaks Arabic.
Dr. Maki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.