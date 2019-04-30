Dr. Sarah Manitsas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manitsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Manitsas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Manitsas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State Med Center Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Gastroenterology1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 631-0915
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable.
About Dr. Sarah Manitsas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790802155
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State Med Center Columbus Oh
