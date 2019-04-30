Overview

Dr. Sarah Manitsas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State Med Center Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Manitsas works at Bay Area Gastroenterology in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.