Overview of Dr. Sarah Mayfield, MD

Dr. Sarah Mayfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mayfield works at Paul Kniery MD in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.