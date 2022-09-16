Overview of Dr. Sarah McAleer, MD

Dr. Sarah McAleer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. McAleer works at Manchester Urology Associates in Manchester, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.