Dr. Sarah McGee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. McGee works at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.