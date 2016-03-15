See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD

Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. McKenna works at Iu Health Workplace Services in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bassem Adie, MD
Dr. Bassem Adie, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. August Natalie, MD
Dr. August Natalie, MD
4.9 (149)
View Profile
Dr. Arshiya Baig, MD
Dr. Arshiya Baig, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. McKenna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iu Health Workplace Services
    2943 S MORGANTOWN RD, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 882-1233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Breast Pain
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Breast Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKenna?

    Mar 15, 2016
    Best doctor ever , such good bed side manner
    — Mar 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKenna to family and friends

    Dr. McKenna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKenna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD.

    About Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033167101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenna works at Iu Health Workplace Services in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. McKenna’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarah McKenna, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.