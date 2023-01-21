Dr. Sarah McKenzie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah McKenzie, DO
Overview of Dr. Sarah McKenzie, DO
Dr. Sarah McKenzie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations
Community Care Services LLC901 E 2nd St Ste 307, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada280 Sierra College Dr Ste 115, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 477-3119
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience with her . She is definitely coming from heaven to cure me .you deserve your title .
About Dr. Sarah McKenzie, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1477992204
Education & Certifications
- McClaren Med Ctr
- Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenzie speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
