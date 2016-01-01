Dr. Sarah Benchaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benchaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Benchaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Benchaya, MD
Dr. Sarah Benchaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University Of Sao Paulo
Dr. Benchaya works at
Dr. Benchaya's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Benchaya, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese
- 1831503101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benchaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benchaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benchaya works at
Dr. Benchaya speaks Portuguese.
Dr. Benchaya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benchaya.
