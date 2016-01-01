Overview

Dr. Sarah Meredith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Meredith works at Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.