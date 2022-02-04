Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD
Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Merrill's Office Locations
Virginia Eye Center, P.c.19441 Golf Vista Plz Ste 120210, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740379023
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- FAIRFAX HOSPITAL
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
