Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Merritt works at American Anesthesiology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina pain Consultants
    4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-3034
    Rex Pain Management Center
    3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Lifestream Health Center
    4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B322, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 860-0305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Wonderful experience with DR MERRITT and her staff. Been treated by her for four years and she takes time to listen to me explain my issues and got me on a better med management and also did a procedure that really helps. Highly recommend if your in pain because she is very focused on helping her patients.
    Jennifer H — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730303777
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham-Southern College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

