Overview

Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Merritt works at American Anesthesiology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.