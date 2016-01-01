See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbia, MD
Dr. Sarah Mess, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MD
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Mess, MD

Dr. Sarah Mess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical School and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Northwest Hospital Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Mess works at Dr. Sarah Mess in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Sarah Mess
    9821 Broken Land Pkwy Ste 102, Columbia, MD 21046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2350
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sarah Mess, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1740281047
    • 1740281047
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Mess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

