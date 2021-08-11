See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Sarah Miller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sarah Miller, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Miller, MD

Dr. Sarah Miller, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Neudorf Infectious Diseases Clinic in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neudorf Infectious Diseases Clinic
    601 River Pointe Dr Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 246-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Animals Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Malaria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Malaria
Meningitis Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?

    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr Sarah Miller saved my husband's life...Great Doctor from Robbin and Darrell Dunn
    Robbin and Darrell Dunn — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Miller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah Miller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miller to family and friends

    Dr. Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Miller, MD.

    About Dr. Sarah Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366647786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Neudorf Infectious Diseases Clinic in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarah Miller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.