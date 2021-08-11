Dr. Sarah Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Miller, MD
Dr. Sarah Miller, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Neudorf Infectious Diseases Clinic601 River Pointe Dr Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sarah Miller saved my husband's life...Great Doctor from Robbin and Darrell Dunn
About Dr. Sarah Miller, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1366647786
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
