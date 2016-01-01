Dr. Sarah Mizuguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizuguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Mizuguchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Mizuguchi, MD
Dr. Sarah Mizuguchi, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Mizuguchi works at
Dr. Mizuguchi's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Womens Diagnostic Center4004 DuPont Cir Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Mizuguchi, MD
- Radiology
- English
- 1902937584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizuguchi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

