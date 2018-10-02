Dr. Sarah Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Carmel OB GYN Blakeney5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 951-1191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend Dr Morris. She placed my IUD and it was virtually painless.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144221540
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
