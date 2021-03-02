Dr. Sarah Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Morrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Morrison, MD
Dr. Sarah Morrison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison's Office Locations
- 1 2753 Observatory Ave Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Directions (513) 282-4808
Brian Dowling M.d. LLC58 E HOLLISTER ST, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 721-1737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morrison has been super helpful and responsive getting my teenagers' anxiety and depression under control, and referring us to genetic testing which identified which medications they would respond best to, and which supplements they would need to improve the efficiency of their medication. She has always been super, polite friendly empathetic and caring, responds quickly to nonurgent messages, and she has been also very supportive of us ( the parents) as well. She doesn't accept our insurance, so we pay out of pocket, but her fees are pretty reasonable compared to other psychiatrists.
About Dr. Sarah Morrison, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962410985
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
