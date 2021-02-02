See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Allston, MA
Dr. Sarah Moses, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarah Moses, MD

Dr. Sarah Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Moses works at SMG Brookline Primary Care in Allston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moses' Office Locations

    SMG Brookline Primary Care
    226 Harvard Ave Ste 3, Allston, MA 02134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 272-2494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Feb 02, 2021
    Dr. Moses is great! During my first visit, she was very thorough, asked questions about my medical history and made sure I am up to date with routine procedures. She was knowledgeable and professional, yet easy to talk to and genuinely kind.
    Nicole — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Moses, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1093133555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moses has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moses works at SMG Brookline Primary Care in Allston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Moses’s profile.

    Dr. Moses has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

